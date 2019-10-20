Animated series 'Blessed the Harts' gets season two order from Fox

Fox has renewed its hit animated series "Bless the Harts" for a sophomore season. The show, created by Emily Spivey, boasts a star-studded voice cast which includes the likes of Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell, Ike Barinholtz, and Kumail Nanjiani.

The story follows Jenny Hart (Wiig), a single mother supporting her family by working as a waitress in the small town of Greenpoint, North Carolina. Other members of the family include Jenny's lottery scratcher-obsessed mother Betty (Rudolph), her witty, creative daughter Violet (Bell), and her eternal optimist boyfriend of 10 years, Wayne (Barinholtz.)

The show is inspired by Spivey's life when she was growing up in North Carolina, reported Variety. The creator also serves as a co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Andy Bobrow.

Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Wiig, and Seth Cohen are other executive producers. The series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment.

