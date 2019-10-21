'Dabangg 3' new poster: Salman introduces Sonakshi as 'super sexy Rajjo'

After launching a power-packed motion poster, Salman Khan on Monday shared a new poster of 'Dabangg 3' featuring his on-screen wife Rajjo, played by Sonakshi Sinha. Chulbul Pandey aka Salman took to his social media to share Sonakshi's look with the latest poster flaunting the swag of "super sexy Rajjo".

"Hindustani sabhyata ki chakki se bani hamaari super sexy Rajjo... #2DaysToDabangg3Trailer," he captioned the post. Clad in a floral print saree and a green check shirt over it, the 'Dabangg' girl looks every bit sexy as Rajjo.

Making her look more enticing, the actor also donned Chulbul Pandey-like sunglasses, a pair of classic aviators, and posed beside her on-screen husband's bike. The first trailer of the flick is set to drop on forthcoming Wednesday.

The shooting of 'Dabangg 3' was wrapped up earlier this month, and it is scheduled to hit big screens on December 20. The upcoming film is helmed by Prabhu Deva and marks the second collaboration of Salman and the director. The two have previously worked together in 2009 hit 'Wanted'.

As per media reports, Arbaaz will once again be seen playing Makkhi in the film. (ANI)

