International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Ajay Devgn releases his and Saif's first look from 'Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior'

PTI Mumbai
Updated: 21-10-2019 18:42 IST
Ajay Devgn releases his and Saif's first look from 'Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior'

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn on Monday released the first look poster of him and co-star Saif Ali Khan from his upcoming home production "Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior". The actor took to Instagram to share the posters of the period drama that will see him play the role of Maratha commander Tanaji Malusare in Chhatrapati Shivaji's army.

"Mind that was as sharp as a sword... #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas 10th January 2020," Ajay captioned the poster which features him donning a headgear and holding a sword with a piercing look in his eyes. "Might that cut deeper than a sword..." he wrote along side Saif's first look poster.

Directed by Om Raut, the film also features Kajol. The film is produced by Devgn's ADFL and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019