Weekend getaway, Armenian dinner, USD 1 million donation: How Kim celebrated her 39th

American TV personality Kim Kardashian celebrated the "most relaxing birthday ever" as she turned 39 on Monday. The beauty mogul relished a fun-filled weekend getaway with friends in Palm Springs following which she savoured a scrumptious dinner thrown by her mother Kris Jenner and husband Kanye West.

Her favourite Armenian restaurant Carousal came and catered too! Documenting the same on her Twitter handle, Kardashian wrote, "Thank you so much for all of the birthday love! I had the best most relaxing birthday ever! I Spent the weekend w my amazing friends in Palm Springs and then had a family dinner at my house tonight thrown by my mom and Kanye."

Sharing a clip of some delicious meals kept on the dining table, she added, "My favorite Armenian restaurant Carousel came and catered and then was surprised with a beignet truck and churro stand!" While she got "amazing gifts" from the whole family, what stood out for the mogul was Kanye's USD 1 million donation to her favourite charities "that work so hard on prison reform".

"This makes my heart so happy!" she added. As the make-up mogul ringed in her 39th birthday, her family member shared heartfelt posts including sister Kylie Jenner.

Wishing her "big sister" on Instagram, Jenner wrote, "Happy birthday to my beautiful big sister. I'm so blessed to have you in my life!! Your love, guidance, selflessness and loyalty are unmatched. I love you in this life and beyond!!!" Meanwhile, mother Kris put out a series of Kardashian's childhood pictures writing, "You are such a force of nature. You are an incredible daughter, mommy, wife friend and sister. Thank you for shining your bright light on everyone you love."

