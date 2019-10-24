International Development News
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Summary: Lori Loughlin among those facing new charges in U.S. college admissions scam

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 18:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 18:31 IST
Entertainment News Summary: Lori Loughlin among those facing new charges in U.S. college admissions scam
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Lori Loughlin among those facing new charges in U.S. college admissions scam

Actress Lori Loughlin is facing a new bribery charge after federal prosecutors on Tuesday said they brought additional charges against 18 wealthy parents, university athletic officials and others accused of participating in the largest U.S. college admissions scam ever uncovered. The "Full House" star is one of 11 parents hit with new charges. Federal prosecutors in Boston say Loughlin conspired to bribe University of Southern California employees to secure the admission of her two daughters. Already a star, singer King Princess releases debut album

Twenty-year-old singer-songwriter King Princess releases one of pop music's most hotly anticipated debut albums on Friday, "Cheap Queen", more than a year after she shot to stardom with a single name-checked by Harry Styles and Kourtney Kardashian. The buzz around the Brooklyn-born singer, whose full name is Mikaela Straus, has built since her single "1950", inspired by "The Price of Salt", the Patricia Highsmith novel about a forbidden lesbian affair. The soulful ballad has more than 10 million YouTube views since it appeared in February last year. Disney's Marvel to create exclusive podcasts for SiriusXM

Walt Disney Co's Marvel Entertainment said on Tuesday it would create exclusive weekly podcasts for satellite radio company SiriusXM Holdings Inc and its online music service Pandora starting next year. The slate of programs will include five new series on popular Marvel characters such as Wolverine, Hawkeye, Black Widow and Star-Lord. Asterix gets update with female heroine in latest outing

Asterix, the indomitable pint-sized Gaul forever outfoxing the Romans, returns this week for his 38th comic book adventure "Asterix and the Chieftain's Daughter" featuring for the first time in its 60 year history a female heroine. In a move to update the books, which have been entertaining readers since 1959 and spawned multiple movie spinoffs, the action in the new edition revolves around a character called Adrenaline, the teenage daughter of famous Gaulish king Vercingetorix. British-born Nigerian actor hopes black skinhead film will 'heal' pain

British-born Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje was taken into foster care by a white family near London as a baby in the 1960s. As a youth, the unthinkable happened: the black boy joined a gang of violent white supremacists. Now an award-winning actor, he has brought his story to cinemas in his country of origin - Nigeria. He hopes his directorial debut will be part of a "healing" process for people who sought foster care to give their children a better life. Fans create their own 'kind of magic' in new Queen music videos

Singing in the kitchen, dancing in a field and impersonating frontman Freddie Mercury, Queen fans are giving renditions of three of the rock band's hit songs in new user-generated music videos unveiled on Thursday. More than 10,000 people from 120 countries took part in the group's "You Are The Champions" project after the British band asked fans to submit musical and artistic versions of "Bohemian Rhapsody", "Don't Stop Me Now" and "A Kind of Magic". A Minute With: actors Bannon and Aldridge on no 'capes and tights' series 'Pennyworth'

Jack Bannon and Ben Aldridge play comic book characters Alfred Pennyworth and Thomas Wayne in DC-origin series "Pennyworth", but the actors say there are no capes or tights in sight in this show set years before superhero Batman fights crime on the streets of Gotham. In his first title role, Bannon, known for "The Imitation Game" and "Fury", portrays Pennyworth, a former soldier in his 20s, who sets up his own security company in 1960s London.

Also Read: Peoples' News Roundup: Britain's Prince William worried about Harry after TV interview; Lori Loughlin among those facing new charges in U.S. college admissions scam

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Spain exhumes Franco's embalmed body from opulent tomb

Spain on Thursday exhumed the embalmed body of Francisco Franco from a grandiose state mausoleum ahead of its relocation it to a more discreet grave in a country still conflicted over the dictators decades-long regime. The long-awaited exhu...

Russian military police patrol Syria-Turkey border - RIA

Russian military police have patrolled along a new route on Syria-Turkey border, RIA news agency reported on Thursday, quoting the Russian defence ministry.The route stretched 60 km 37 miles along the border, it said.Also Read India is look...

Delhi court sends Chidambaram to ED custody till Oct 30 in INX Media money laundering case

A Delhi court Thursday sent former finance minister P Chidambaram to custodial interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate till October 30 in the INX Media money laundering case. Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar allowed the ED to quiz Chidam...

Blackouts as Malawi truckers' strike disrupts fuel supplies

Lilongwe Malawi, Oct 24 AFP A pay strike by truckers in landlocked Malawi has crippled oil and power supplies, leading to prolonged blackouts and fuel shortages on Thursday. Over 1,000 truck drivers stopped work from Monday, preventing all ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019