Entertainment News Summary: Lori Loughlin among those facing new charges in U.S. college admissions scam

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Lori Loughlin among those facing new charges in U.S. college admissions scam

Actress Lori Loughlin is facing a new bribery charge after federal prosecutors on Tuesday said they brought additional charges against 18 wealthy parents, university athletic officials and others accused of participating in the largest U.S. college admissions scam ever uncovered. The "Full House" star is one of 11 parents hit with new charges. Federal prosecutors in Boston say Loughlin conspired to bribe University of Southern California employees to secure the admission of her two daughters. Already a star, singer King Princess releases debut album

Twenty-year-old singer-songwriter King Princess releases one of pop music's most hotly anticipated debut albums on Friday, "Cheap Queen", more than a year after she shot to stardom with a single name-checked by Harry Styles and Kourtney Kardashian. The buzz around the Brooklyn-born singer, whose full name is Mikaela Straus, has built since her single "1950", inspired by "The Price of Salt", the Patricia Highsmith novel about a forbidden lesbian affair. The soulful ballad has more than 10 million YouTube views since it appeared in February last year. Disney's Marvel to create exclusive podcasts for SiriusXM

Walt Disney Co's Marvel Entertainment said on Tuesday it would create exclusive weekly podcasts for satellite radio company SiriusXM Holdings Inc and its online music service Pandora starting next year. The slate of programs will include five new series on popular Marvel characters such as Wolverine, Hawkeye, Black Widow and Star-Lord. Asterix gets update with female heroine in latest outing

Asterix, the indomitable pint-sized Gaul forever outfoxing the Romans, returns this week for his 38th comic book adventure "Asterix and the Chieftain's Daughter" featuring for the first time in its 60 year history a female heroine. In a move to update the books, which have been entertaining readers since 1959 and spawned multiple movie spinoffs, the action in the new edition revolves around a character called Adrenaline, the teenage daughter of famous Gaulish king Vercingetorix. British-born Nigerian actor hopes black skinhead film will 'heal' pain

British-born Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje was taken into foster care by a white family near London as a baby in the 1960s. As a youth, the unthinkable happened: the black boy joined a gang of violent white supremacists. Now an award-winning actor, he has brought his story to cinemas in his country of origin - Nigeria. He hopes his directorial debut will be part of a "healing" process for people who sought foster care to give their children a better life. Fans create their own 'kind of magic' in new Queen music videos

Singing in the kitchen, dancing in a field and impersonating frontman Freddie Mercury, Queen fans are giving renditions of three of the rock band's hit songs in new user-generated music videos unveiled on Thursday. More than 10,000 people from 120 countries took part in the group's "You Are The Champions" project after the British band asked fans to submit musical and artistic versions of "Bohemian Rhapsody", "Don't Stop Me Now" and "A Kind of Magic". A Minute With: actors Bannon and Aldridge on no 'capes and tights' series 'Pennyworth'

Jack Bannon and Ben Aldridge play comic book characters Alfred Pennyworth and Thomas Wayne in DC-origin series "Pennyworth", but the actors say there are no capes or tights in sight in this show set years before superhero Batman fights crime on the streets of Gotham. In his first title role, Bannon, known for "The Imitation Game" and "Fury", portrays Pennyworth, a former soldier in his 20s, who sets up his own security company in 1960s London.

