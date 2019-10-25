Paul Scheuring to showrun third season of 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan'

Amazon Studios has brought in "Prison Break" creator Paul Scheuring to serve as showrunner on the third season of its smash-hit show "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan". Scheuring will take over from Carlton Cuse, who co-created and co-showran the series with Graham Roland.

Cuse decided to step away from the show in March. The studio had roped in David Scarpa, the scribe of Ridley Scott's "All The Money in the World", but he left the show soon after, Variety reported. Amazon had renewed the spy thriller series, based on the character from several Tom Clancy novels, for a third season in February this year.

The studio is currently looking forward to the sophomore season of the show, which features John Krasinski in the lead. The second season bows out on November 1.

