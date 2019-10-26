'Chernobyl' creator Craig Mazin developing 'Pirates of the Caribbean' reboot

Disney has roped in "Pirates of the Caribbean" veteran Ted Elliot and "Chernobyl" creator Craig Mazin to work on a story for the reboot of the movie franchise. Disney hired the "Deapool" writing team of Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick last year to reboot the franchise but the duo is no longer on board.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jerry Bruckheimer is expected to once again produce the project. The five previous "Pirates" movies were fronted by Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow and also featured Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley and Geoffery Rush among others.

In total, the films have grossed more than USD 650 million worldwide.

