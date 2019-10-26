International Development News
Elvis biopic casts Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley

Australian actor Olivia DeJonge, best known for her work in the Netflix series "The Society", has joined the cast of Baz Luhrman's Elivs biopic. DeJonge will essay the role of the king of rock and roll's wife Priscilla Presley, reported Deadline.

The film features Austin Butler as the iconic musician and veteran actor Tom Hanks will portray his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. "Olivia is capable of manifesting the complex depth and presence that has made Priscilla Presley an icon in her own right. She's an extremely talented young actor and the perfect counterpoint to Austin's Elvis," Luhrmann said.

The director has also co-written the script with Craig Pearce and it focuses on the relationship between Parker and Elvis. Shooting is expected to start at the beginning of 2020 in Australia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

