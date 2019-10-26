Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

The Originals spinoff Legacies is keeping fans on the edge of their seats with great storylines in Season 2 and people can't wait to see what's ahead. But fans might have to wait longer this week as the fourth episode has been delayed. Legacies Season 2 Episode 4 titled "Since When Do You Speak Japanese?" will be airing on The CW on Thursday, November 7 and next Thursday will be skipped.

The makers have not given a clear reason behind the delay but it might be due to a last-minute change (which usually is very interesting) or it might just be to spread out episodes for a longer period.

In season 2 of Legacies, a few new characters have been introduced and there are interesting twists to the storylines. Fan-favorite Hope Mikaelson (played by Danielle Rose Russell) is also seen adjusting to her new normal although much-awaited romance Hope and Jossie doesn't seem to be happening anytime soon.

The next episode of Legacies Season 2, which will be aired after a delay, will see a samurai and a demon. Josie will also be stepping up and taking charge to protect her friends.

Milton Greasley aka MG will also be in focus in the next episode, because of the secret he's uncovered about Lizzie's new vampire friend, Sebastian.

The next episode "Since When Do You Speak Japanese?", albeit the delay, will be important in establishing how Season 2 moves forward as the storylines develop and the spinoff develops into a series of its own.