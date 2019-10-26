International Development News
Development News Edition

Marjaavaan: Rakul Preet Singh sets the floor on fire in 'Haiya Ho'

Rakul Preet Singh has set the temperatures soaring with her sizzling moves in the latest track 'Haiya Ho' from the upcoming film 'Marjaavaan.'

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 16:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 16:55 IST
Marjaavaan: Rakul Preet Singh sets the floor on fire in 'Haiya Ho'
Poster of Marjaavaan Image Courtesy: Instagram . Image Credit: ANI

Rakul Preet Singh has set the temperatures soaring with her sizzling moves in the latest track 'Haiya Ho' from the upcoming film 'Marjaavaan.' Dressed in a white low waist unique slit saree in a scintillating bar setup with flashy lights, the 'Yaariyan' actor flaunts her moves on the number 'Haiya Ho'

'Student of the Year' actor Siddharth Malhotra took to Instagram to share the poster of the song and posted: Iss Diwali, jalegi #HaiyaHo ki chingari! Song link in bio! #MarjaavaanOn15thNov

[{75ca9d82-e858-4215-a6ce-b84f1877768d:intradmin/songh_2nd_image_xfy3Fbn.JPG}] The song begins with the famed 'Salam-e-Ishq, Meri Jaan, Zara Kubool Kar Lo' from the 90s filmed on Rekha and Amitabh Bachhan before moving on to the dance floor of a bar where she tries to seduce Siddharth Malhotra.

Sung by Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal the music of the foot-tapping number is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi from the old classic Dayavan featuring the late Vinod Khanna and Feroz Khan and Ramya Krishnan. The flick directed by Milap Milan Zaveri has been produced by Bhushan Kumar.

'Marjaavaan' which is a sequel of crime-thriller 'Ek Villain' also features Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria. It is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar and Krishan Kumar along with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani.

The movie is slated to hit the theatres on November 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

DK Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru, welcomed by supporters

Congress leader DK Shivakumar received a warm welcome from his supporters at Bengaluru airport on Saturday after he arrived here following grant of bail by Delhi High Court in a money laundering case. The supporters had gathered outside the...

Instead of boycotting corrupt people, we are honouring them:

Hours after Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrived in the city to a grand welcome on Saturday, following his release on bail from a Delhi prison in a money laundering case, former Karnataka Lokayukta Santosh Hegde said instead of boycotting...

Naidu departs for Delhi after NAM Summit in Azerbaijan

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday departed for Delhi after concluding his two-day 18th Non-Aligned Movement NAM Summit in Baku. During the summit, Naidu held fruitful discussions and deliberations with several world leaders.The Vi...

Rugby-No excuses from All Blacks as Hansen era ends in semi-final defeat

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen had no excuses or regrets as his sides eight-year hold on the World Cup ended with a 19-7 loss to England in the semi-final in Yokohama on Saturday, stating simply that his team was beaten by a better side.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019