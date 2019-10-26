International Development News
Development News Edition

We have come a long way baby: SRK on 8th anniversary of Ra.One

Shah Rukh Khan is overwhelmed on the completion of 8 years of the first VFX movie Ra.One.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 18:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 18:16 IST
We have come a long way baby: SRK on 8th anniversary of Ra.One
Poster of the Film, Image Courtesy: Twitter. Image Credit: ANI

Shah Rukh Khan is overwhelmed on the completion of 8 years of the first VFX movie Ra.One. The 'King Khan'of Bollywood took to twitter to post the video of the first-ever superhero 'Ra. One', the star quoted, We have come a long way baby!!

8 years since our first major VFX project; India's very own first superhero http://Ra.one!! Here's a toast to this dream project!

#SaturdayThoughts #SaturdayMorning #SaturdayVibes #8YearsOfRaOne #HappyDiwali #Diwali2019 #raone #Diwali [{cea3fe12-30df-4187-a75e-3523bf0c61a7:intradmin/s_r_k_oct26.JPG}]

On his post, the 'Dear Zindagi actor mentions the first VFX movie made under his production house Red Chillies Entertainment and a visual of the Protagonist 'Ra.One'. The video also mentions that the movie, featuring Kareena Kapoor as the wife of Shah Rukh Khan consists of three-thousand-and-five-hundred VFX shots.

Featuring Arjun Rampal as the antagonist, the flick is the story of Shekhar Subramanium, a game designer who creates a motion sensor-based game in which the antagonist (Ra.One) is more powerful than the protagonist (G.One). The former escapes from the game's virtual world and enters the real world; his aim is to kill Lucifer, the game ID of Shekhar's son and the only player to have challenged Ra.One's power. Relentlessly pursued, the family is forced to bring out G.One from the virtual world to defeat Ra.One and protect them.

The movie, according to estimates, raked in Rs 208 crores and was theatrically released on 26 October 2011. On the work front, the 'Om Shanti Om' actor will next be seen in Don 3.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

VBA was reason Cong-NCP didn't come to power in Maha: Sawant

Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi VBA ate into the votes of the Congress-NCP and ensured the defeat of the opposition alliance in 25 assembly seats in Maharashtra, the Congress alleged on Saturday. The VBA stopped the Congress-NCP...

Mandate is to sit in opposition, says Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said on Saturday that the mandate for his party in Maharashtra elections is to sit in the opposition and they have fully accepted it. Speaking to media persons here, Pawar said the newly-elected...

Entertainment News Roundup: G-Dragon's military discharge; Zubin Mehta ends tenure and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Fans of K-pop band Big Bang gather for G-Dragons military dischargeFans of K-pop boyband Big Bang gathered on Saturday to see band leader G-Dragon return to civilian life after his...

BSF organises Diwali Mela for jawans in Srinagar

The Border Security Force BSF organised Diwali Mela for its jawans here in Srinagar. BSF organises Diwali Mela for the jawans and their families in Srinagar every year as those deployed on the border work round the clock to fight insurgency...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019