Elton John calls off Indianapolis concert due to illness

  PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  Updated: 28-10-2019 13:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 13:07 IST
Music legend Elton John had to cancel his Indianapolis concert due to illness. The veteran singer was set to perform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour on Saturday.

In a statement posted on his official Twitter account, John said he is "extremely unwell" and apologised to his fans for letting them down. "It is with the heaviest heart that I'm forced to deliver the news that I am extremely unwell and therefore unable to perform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse tonight," the 72-year-old singer said.

"I absolutely hate to let my fans down, but I owe it to you to put on the best show possible and unfortunately that's simply not possible. The date will be rearranged for March 2020, and I promise I will deliver the show you deserve. Thank you so much for your support and understanding," he added. John will now perform in Indianapolis on March 20, 2020, the event organiser said.

"Due to illness, Elton John’s concert slated for tonight, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse has been rescheduled for Thursday, March 26, 2020. We do apologise for any inconvenience caused by this necessary change and wish Elton a speedy recovery," Bankers Life Fieldhouse tweeted. John's next stop as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour is Tennessee where he will perform at Nashville on Monday and Memphis on Wednesday.

