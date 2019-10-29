One Punch Man Season 3 to reveal other sides of Garou, Season 2 OVA releases 1st trailer

One Punch Man Season 3 is definitely a severely anticipated superhero web manga series fans have been waiting since Season 2's finale was dropped in July this year.

But many believe there is very less chance for One Punch Man Season 3. Many believe this as the protagonist Saitama and friends completed with a conclusion of One Punch Man. But there is a lot of things to see in November. Read the texts below to know more in details.

A recent trailer has been revealed by Twitter User Air_News01 for the imminent One Punch Man OVA special, that will have the movie arriving next month in November. The announcement has also been made on the release date. Check the tweet below at the end of the texts.

One Punch Man Season 3 will surely be present as it is one of the most popular manga titles around the globe. It may not be possible to get the announcement of its release date soon, but the manga aficionados will have to wait and hold patience. The hiatus between Season 1 and Season 2 was quite long, thus atleast similar time gap needs to be between Season 2 and Season 3.

As far as the story for One Punch Man Season 3 is concerned, Saitama is always the protagonist who is able to easily defeat any opponent with a single punch. He is expert in slaying monsters also. The imminent season will allow the manga lovers to learn more about Monster Association and its members. It should not take long before viewers see an encounter between Saitama and Garou, as reported by EconoTimes.

Many believes that the upcoming season of One Punch Man will undeniably continue to have Saitama as the protagonist but the arc to be tackled would give Garou more screen time. His (Garou's) other side apart from his known human-monster character will be revealed to the avid viewers. It is also possible that his human side gets revealed in Season 3. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get latest updates on the manga or anime series.