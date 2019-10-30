International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-HBO orders new 'Game of Thrones' series as it scraps another

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 06:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 06:43 IST
UPDATE 1-HBO orders new 'Game of Thrones' series as it scraps another
Poster of 'Game Of Thrones' (Image courtesy: Instagram)

HBO ordered 10 episodes of a "Game of Thrones" spinoff called "House of the Dragon," the network said on Tuesday, shortly after reports emerged that the premium cable channel had nixed another series set in the world created by author George R.R. Martin.

"House of the Dragon" will take place 300 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," a medieval fantasy series that became a global phenomenon before it ended its eight-season run in May. The new series will be based on Martin's book "Fire & Blood" and will tell the story of House Targaryen, HBO said.

The network announced, "House of the Dragon" at an event intended to stir enthusiasm for HBO Max, a streaming service that will launch in May 2020 at $15 per month to compete with Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Co. HBO did not say when "House of the Dragon" would become available.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hollywood publications reported that HBO had scrapped plans for a "Game of Thrones" prequel starring Naomi Watts. A source familiar with the decision confirmed the reports were accurate. The reason for the decision was unclear.

A pilot, or first episode, for the show, was shot in Northern Ireland earlier this year. The story was set thousands of years before the events covered in "Game of Thrones." Casey Bloys, president of programming at HBO, had told reporters in July after filming finished on the pilot episode that he was pleased with what he had seen.

"It looks really good. The cast was amazing," Bloys said at a Television Critics Association event in Beverly Hills. The final season of "Game of Thrones" won 12 Emmy awards, including the top prize of best drama series, in September.

The pilot for the prequel was one of several "Game of Thrones"-related projects that were put into development at HBO prior to the end of the series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Poco F1 starts getting MIUI 11 but you shouldn't get excited just yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil fears oil spill could reach coral reef, readies ships

Rio De Janeiro, Oct 30 AP Brazils Navy said on Tuesday it is preparing for the possibility that an oil spill reaches one of the countrys largest coral reef systems, amid public outcry regarding the governments early response to the spill. A...

Hawks lose Young to injury, lose game to Heat

In a game marred by an injury to star Atlanta point guard Trae Young, the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler defeated the visiting Hawks 112-97 on Tuesday night. Atlantas John Collins led all scorers with 30 points. Miami rookie Tyler Herro had 19...

PM Modi arrives in Delhi after concluding 2-day visit to Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Delhi, after concluding his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia where he delivered the keynote address of the Future Investment Initiative FII and held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salm...

Cards' Murray gets first shot at perfect 49ers defense

The San Francisco 49ers will come dressed as the most surprising team in the NFL when they visit the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz., on Halloween night Thursday. But make no mistake The 49ers are convinced their NFC-best 7-0 record is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019