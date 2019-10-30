International Development News
Development News Edition

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 synopsis revealed, to be on Netflix in 2020

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 synopsis revealed, to be on Netflix in 2020
The official title for The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 was posted as The Seven Lethal Sins: Wrath of the Gods. Image Credit: Facebook / The Seven Deadly Sins

The official renewal of The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 (Nanatsu no Taizai) was previously made and this is surely a good news for the manga lovers. The manga has been on hiatus for a year and many started believing that the wait is worth of it once it was reported that Netflix ordered over 20 episodes again.

According to Cinemaholic, The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 has already got the green light. This was already revealed in the The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 (Nanatsu no Taizai) manga 310.

Even the official title for The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 was posted as The Seven Lethal Sins: Wrath of the Gods. According to EconoTimes, this is the penultimate installment that indicates that the manga series is slated to end with Season 5.

Many fans are wondering why the manga is going to end. The actual reason cited by EconoTimes is that there is no more story to continue the saga. Here's the official synopsis for Season 4 – The story picks up 10 years after a group of Holy Knights staged a coup against the King of Liones, which led to Princess Elizabeth embarking on a mission to seek out the very knights, The Seven Deadly Sins, who had been on the run for the past 1000 years. With their help, Elizabeth believes she can restore peace and prosperity back to her kingdom.

Here we have the names of some recurring cast members – Tomokazu Sugita as Escanor, Sora Amamiya as Elizabeth, Yuuhei Takagi as Gowther, Yuuki Kaji as Meliodas, Jun Fukuyama as Rey, Maaya Sakamoto as Merlin, Aoi Yūki as Diane, Misaki Kuno as Falcon and Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ban.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 will continue with Princess Elizabeth giving all her endeavors to make her kingdom peaceful again. Since her homeland was in chaos for a long time, the people living here seek peace and harmony. However, it is expected to arrive on Netflix in 2020.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the manga and anime.

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-'We are hopeful': Chicago teachers picket on 10th day of strike

A teachers strike in Chicago moved into the 10th school day on Wednesday, as the teachers union and district worked to resolve a contract deadlock over class sizes, support staff levels and pay at the bargaining table. The strike is the sec...

UPDATE 2-Chile says it can't host trade and climate summits after protests

Chile has withdrawn as host of the APEC trade summit in November and the COP25 climate summit in December after several weeks of violent unrest, President Sebastian Pinera announced on Wednesday.The APEC summit was scheduled to bring togeth...

UPDATE 2-Dangerous dry winds forecast to sweep into fire-plagued Los Angeles

Extraordinarily dry, prolonged Santa Ana winds are predicted to gust through Southern California on Wednesday, prompting strong warnings from meteorologists as residents contend with damaging wildfires. It was a daunting forecast for firefi...

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders issued in Simi Valley

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued in Californias Simi Valley in early morning hours on Wednesday due to a brush fire that started near the 118 Freeway and Madera Street. The northern border of the evacuation zone is Tierra Rejada...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019