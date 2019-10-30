The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 synopsis revealed, to be on Netflix in 2020

The official renewal of The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 (Nanatsu no Taizai) was previously made and this is surely a good news for the manga lovers. The manga has been on hiatus for a year and many started believing that the wait is worth of it once it was reported that Netflix ordered over 20 episodes again.

According to Cinemaholic, The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 has already got the green light. This was already revealed in the The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 (Nanatsu no Taizai) manga 310.

Even the official title for The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 was posted as The Seven Lethal Sins: Wrath of the Gods. According to EconoTimes, this is the penultimate installment that indicates that the manga series is slated to end with Season 5.

Many fans are wondering why the manga is going to end. The actual reason cited by EconoTimes is that there is no more story to continue the saga. Here's the official synopsis for Season 4 – The story picks up 10 years after a group of Holy Knights staged a coup against the King of Liones, which led to Princess Elizabeth embarking on a mission to seek out the very knights, The Seven Deadly Sins, who had been on the run for the past 1000 years. With their help, Elizabeth believes she can restore peace and prosperity back to her kingdom.

Here we have the names of some recurring cast members – Tomokazu Sugita as Escanor, Sora Amamiya as Elizabeth, Yuuhei Takagi as Gowther, Yuuki Kaji as Meliodas, Jun Fukuyama as Rey, Maaya Sakamoto as Merlin, Aoi Yūki as Diane, Misaki Kuno as Falcon and Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ban.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 will continue with Princess Elizabeth giving all her endeavors to make her kingdom peaceful again. Since her homeland was in chaos for a long time, the people living here seek peace and harmony. However, it is expected to arrive on Netflix in 2020.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the manga and anime.