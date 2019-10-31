International Development News
There is an obsession for fair skin: Bhumi Pednekar

  Mumbai
  Updated: 31-10-2019 18:51 IST
  Created: 31-10-2019 18:51 IST
Actor Bhumi Pednekar on Thursday said there is an unfair obsession with light skin in the country and through her role in "Bala" , she wanted to challenge that notion. Bhumi plays a dark skinned woman in the film, which revolves around premature baldness.

"There is an obsession for fair skin. As an actor, I feel I have enough power that people will listen to us. It's the most far reaching visual medium to people in our country and I want to do my best to fight prejudice through this medium. This is my service to my society," Bhumi said in a statement. "Even what I did in 'Saand Ki Aankh' is exactly that - it is a strong feminist comment. It speaks about equality, equal opportunities for both genders. I am not a social activist, I am just somebody who cares, somebody who is aware. I am somebody who truly wants to make a difference," Bhumi added.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, "Bala" also features Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

