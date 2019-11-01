International Development News
Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friday' actor John Witherspoon dies aged 77; HBO orders new 'Game of Thrones' series as it scraps another
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Movie based on popular novel puts South Korean gender divide back in focus

A movie based on a controversial and best-selling novel that chronicled the everyday sexism faced by women topped South Korea's box office this week, reigniting a national debate over women's roles in an historically male-dominated society. "Kim Ji-young, Born 1982" - based on a 2016 book of the same name - opened in South Korea last week and immediately highlighted divisions within the country over sexism, the anti-harassment #MeToo movement, and feminism.

HBO orders new 'Game of Thrones' series as it scraps another

HBO ordered 10 episodes of a "Game of Thrones" spinoff called "House of the Dragon," the network said on Tuesday, shortly after reports emerged that the premium cable channel had nixed another series set in the world created by author George R.R. Martin. "House of the Dragon" will take place 300 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," a medieval fantasy series that became a global phenomenon before it ended its eight-season run in May.

With Disney, Apple about to enter, the streaming wars are just beginning

Apple Inc's Apple TV+ and Walt Disney Co's Disney+ will launch competitors to streaming video pioneer Netflix Inc in November. Several others already have hit the market or will debut in the coming months. Here's what to expect.

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleads not guilty to new charges in groping case

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleaded not guilty on Thursday to new charges of sexual misconduct involving a third woman, less than a month after pleading not guilty to accusations of groping one woman's breasts and pinching another's buttocks. Gooding pleaded not guilty to the new misdemeanor charges of forcible touching and sexual abuse in Manhattan Supreme Court. He is due back in court on Jan. 22.

'Friday' actor John Witherspoon dies aged 77

Actor John Witherspoon, who starred alongside rapper Ice Cube in the hit "Friday" comedy movie franchise, died on Tuesday at the age of 77, his family said. "We love you "POPS" always and forever," his family said on his Twitter account, referring to another of his roles - John 'Pops' Williams on the long-running sitcom The Wayans Bros.

Movie 'Harriet' tells a different story about U.S. slavery

When director Kasi Lemmons started work on the first major movie about Harriet Tubman, the 19th century slave turned hero of the Underground Railway, she decided to focus less on the brutality of slavery and more on human stories. "I really felt that I wanted to speak about a different kind of violence, which was family separation, which I hadn't seen as much of but is very much the Harriet Tubman story and what she was motivated by," said Lemmons. Lemmons co-wrote the screenplay for "Harriet," which opens in U.S. movie theaters on Friday.

Linda Hamilton's existential crisis about return to 'Terminator' franchise

Linda Hamilton set a new standard for female action heroes more than 30 years ago, but her return to the "Terminator" movie franchise prompted more than a little soul searching. Hamilton, 63, reunites with Arnold Schwarzenegger and director James Cameron for "Terminator: Dark Fate," out in U.S. movie theaters on Friday.

Ringo Starr 'emotional' as Beatles come together in new recording

When Ringo Starr decided to record a cover of one of the last songs written by John Lennon, the Beatles drummer knew he wanted former bandmate Paul McCartney to play bass. Then, his record producer found a way to bring in a bit of the late George Harrison.

