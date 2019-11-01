Casey Affleck to play lead in thriller 'Every Breath You Take'

Casey Affleck is set to star in independent thriller "Every Breath You Take" from director Christine Jeffs. The film also features Sam Claflin, Michelle Monaghan and Veronica Ferres, reported Variety.

The story revolves around a psychiatrist (Affleck), whose career is thrown into jeopardy when one of his patients commits suicide. When he invites his the brother (Claflin) of his patient to his home to meet his wife (Monaghan) and daughter, his family life is suddenly torn apart. Ferres is producing the project with Frank Buchs under her banner Construction Film along with Richard B Lewis of Southpaw Entertainment.

"I'm extremely pleased that the gifted Christine Jeffs and our world-class cast have come together to bring this amazing thriller to life, as it touches on themes of family, betrayal and redemption that are universal and resonate for all of us," Lewis said Principal photography on the project is set to begin this month in Vancouver.

