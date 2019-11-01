Dave Franco to star in Peter Farrelly's comedy series

Peter Farrelly's first behind the camera outing after "Green Book" will be comedy series "The Now", set at Quibi. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Peter and brother Bobby Farrelly will direct the series, and Dave Franco is attached to star.

The Oscar-winning director is also writing the series along with Steve Leff and Pete Jones. The project has been in development at Quibi since July.

The series follows Ed Poole (Franco), a man considering suicide who achieves clarity when a secret from his past destroys his future. He soon realises that the only thing that will make his life worth living is to forget the past, leave the future and live in the present. Quibi, co-founded by Hollywood heavyweight Jeffrey Katzenberg and former HP CEO Meg Whitman, is set to launch next year.

The streaming service has already lined-up an impressive slate of projects in collaboration with celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Idris Elba, Chrissy Teigen, Lena Waithe, Don Cheadle, Tyra Banks and Lorne Michaels.

