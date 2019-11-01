International Development News
Development News Edition

Dave Franco to star in Peter Farrelly's comedy series

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 12:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 12:04 IST
Dave Franco to star in Peter Farrelly's comedy series
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Peter Farrelly's first behind the camera outing after "Green Book" will be comedy series "The Now", set at Quibi. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Peter and brother Bobby Farrelly will direct the series, and Dave Franco is attached to star.

The Oscar-winning director is also writing the series along with Steve Leff and Pete Jones. The project has been in development at Quibi since July.

The series follows Ed Poole (Franco), a man considering suicide who achieves clarity when a secret from his past destroys his future. He soon realises that the only thing that will make his life worth living is to forget the past, leave the future and live in the present. Quibi, co-founded by Hollywood heavyweight Jeffrey Katzenberg and former HP CEO Meg Whitman, is set to launch next year.

The streaming service has already lined-up an impressive slate of projects in collaboration with celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Idris Elba, Chrissy Teigen, Lena Waithe, Don Cheadle, Tyra Banks and Lorne Michaels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Merck Foundation Conducted Their Annual Conference Presided by Ghana Head of State

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Accra, Ghana Business Wire India Prof. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, Chairman of the Executive Board and Family Board of E-Merck KG inaugurated Merck Africa Asia Luminary in Ghana. The 6th Edition of Merck Afri...

Indian Kashmir losing migrant workers as militants find new target

A rash of killings by separatist militants targeting outsiders in Indias Kashmir has persuaded growing numbers of migrant workers to stay away, rather than risk working in road gangs, building sites, hotels and apple orchards in the restive...

No need for passport for Sikh pilgrims from India visiting Kartarpur: Pak PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced that Sikh pilgrims from India would only need a valid ID and not a passport to travel to Kartarpur and are not required to register 10 days in advance to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib...

Toyota Kirloskar sales drop 5 pc in October at 12,610 units

Toyota Kirloskar Motor TKM on Friday reported 5 per cent decline in total sales at 12,610 units in October. The company had posted total sales of 13,245 units in the same month, TKM said in a statement.Domestic sales were down 6 per cent at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019