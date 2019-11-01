Ian Ziering and Erin Ludwig part ways after 9 years of marriage

Actor Ian Ziering and his wife of nine years Erin Ludwig have split. The "Beverly Hills, 90210" actor shared the news on Instagram.

"It is with a heavy heart that I tell you Erin and I are splitting up. With our hectic work schedules we could not be busier, and over the last few years have grown apart. "She is one of the most incredible women I have ever met and the best mom to our kids," Ziering said in a statement posted on his social media page. The actor, best known for playing Steve Sanders on the hit '90s show and its recent reboot "BH90210", started dating Ludwig in 2009.

The couple got married in 2010 and share two daughters together Mia, eight, and Penna, six. Ludwig also announced the split on her Instagram account.

