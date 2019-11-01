Shooting for Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' begins

After creating a buzz among fans with the high-octane trailer of 'Dabangg 3', Salman Khan is now stepping into the shoes of a new character as the shooting for his next outing 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' has commenced. Shooting for the film, which also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff among others, started shooting the upcoming action feature on Friday.

"Filming begins... Salman Khan and director Prabhu Dheva reunite for the third time, after #Wanted and #Dabangg3... Titled #Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai... Stars Salman Khan. #RadheEid2020," film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted alongside a snap featuring the cast and crew. 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' is being helmed by choreographer-director Prabhu Deva, who is reuniting with the actor for the third time. He earlier directed 'Wanted' and 'Dabangg 3'.

The flick is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions and Reel Life Production. It is expected to hit silver screens next year on Eid-ul-Fitr. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)