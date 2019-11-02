International Development News
Katharine McPhee shares adorable pictures to wish husband David Foster on 70th birthday

American actor-singer Katharine McPhee showered love on her musician husband David Foster who ringed in his 70th birthday on Friday.

Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor-singer Katharine McPhee showered love on her musician husband David Foster who ringed in his 70th birthday on Friday. The 35-year-old actor, who married the legendary music producer and composer in late June this year in a royal affair in London, shared a series of romantic snaps of the couple where the two can be seen spending quality time together.

"I've known this man for 13 years now! What was once a working relationship became a friendship and ultimately led us here," McPhee wrote. "Anyone who meets him talks about how charming he is, so much so that he eventually charmed his way into my heart. I'm so proud that he's my husband! May God bless you with many many more years. Happy birthday, baby! @davidfoster," she added.

The Broadway star opened up about her new marriage to Foster in an August interview with Entertainment Tonight and revealed that she decided to take the Canadian musician's last name because she's a "romantic," reported Fox News. "I've always liked the idea that it's still a traditional thing that exists in our society," she said. "I like the idea. I think it's romantic and it's a great last name."

The 'American Idol' runner-up also raved that her marriage to the 16-time Grammy-winning producer has been a piece of cake thus far. "We just love being with each other. There's no arguing, no drama. It's just easy," she shared. "That's how it should be." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

