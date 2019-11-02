Michelle Fairley, Tom Burke to star in BBC's 'Responsible Child'
"Game of Thrones" alum Michelle Fairley and "Strike" actor Tom Burke are set to star in BBC Two's legal drama "Responsible Child". Child actor Billy Barratt of "The White Princess" is playing the lead in the film, to be directed by debutante Nick Holt, BBC said in a press release.
The story, based on a real incident, is told in two time frames and follows the events that led up to the murder and the drama of the trial. "Ray and his 23-year-old brother Nathan are arrested after stabbing their mother’s partner. Whatever the circumstances that have led a child to kill, the law is clear: the age of criminal responsibility is 10, and at 12 years-old, Ray must stand a trial in adult court," the official logline read.
The cast also includes Stephen Campbell Moore, Owen McDonnell, Shaun Dingwall, Debbie Honeywood, Angela Wynter and James Tarpey. Sean Buckley has penned the script.
The film will be produced by Elinor Day, with Karen Wilson (Utopia) and Katie McAleese serving as executive producers alongside Lucy Richer, Ayela Butt and Mark Raphael.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Game of Thrones
- partner
- frames
- executive producers
- cast
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Hong Kong court upholds ban on same-sex civil partnerships
Hong Kong court rules against same-sex civil partnerships
We will continue to partner with friends to confront any emerging threats: Army chief
SC Johnson Launches Global Partnership to Fight Ocean Plastic and Poverty
We will continue to partner with friends to confront any emerging threats: Army chief