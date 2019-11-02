Leslie Mann to play lead in Amazon's 'The Power'

Actor Leslie Mann will topline Amazon Studios' upcoming thriller series "The Power". Based on the international best-selling novel of the same name by Naomi Alderman, the show will be directed and executive produced by Reed Morano of "The Handmaid's Tale" fame.

The series is set in a world where all teenage girls across the globe suddenly develop the power to electrocute people at will. They soon learn they can awaken the power in older women as well, and soon enough every woman in the world can do it. And then everything is different.

Mann, 47, will portray Margot Cleary-Lopez, the mayor of Seattle and a rising star in the political world. Her character has been as "vital, charming and incredibly smart", according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Alderman is adapting her novel and will also serve as executive producer. She is working with an all-women writers room that includes co-exec producer Claire Wilson, Sarah Quintrell, Whit Anderson, Stacy Osei-Kuffour and novelist Rebecca Levine.

"The Power" is produced by Sister Pictures.

