Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

The Originals spinoff Legacies will soon be back for the fourth episode of its Season 2 after a short delay, possibly due to Halloween. The next episode is set to air on 7th November and fans can't wait to get their hands on it. As much as the show already gives us nostalgia about the classic Vampire Diaries, after the next episode, and onto the 5th episode, it might be doing something even more similar to the TVD.

The synopsis of the fifth episode of Legacies Season 2 reveals that there will be 80s-themed decade dance, which might be pretty similar to some of the Vampire Diaries episodes in which memorable episodes where a lot of blood was spilled and secrets were revealed.

If the showrunners are really going with the TVD-style, Salvatore School is sure to be witnessing some bloody, yet interesting nights.

Meanwhile, Legacies Season 2 Episode 4 titled "Since When Do You Speak Japanese?" will be airing on The CW on Thursday, November 7. The next episode will see Josie stepping up for his friends as a samurai shows up looking for a demon that possesses its victims. Milton Greasley aka MG will also be in focus in the next episode, because of the secret he's uncovered about Lizzie's new vampire friend, Sebastian.

The next episode "Since When Do You Speak Japanese?", albeit the delay, will be important in establishing how Season 2 moves forward as the storylines develop and the spinoff develops into a series of its own.