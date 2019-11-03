International Development News
Good as 'Nayak': Anil Kapoor on fan's demand to become Maha CM

Image Credit: IANS

Delay in the formation of government in Maharashtra due to power tussle between the Shiv Sena and the BJP is churning out various scenarios, with the latest being a comical wish by a netizen who suggested that actor Anil Kapoor take up the post like his reel protagonist in "Nayak". However, the actor on Sunday said he was good as an actor and not a politician.

"I like any political leader working for his country," he told reporters after attending a function here. When asked about a fan taking to twitter and comically suggesting that Kapoor be made the next chief minister of Maharashtra, the actor replied that he was good as a "Nayak".

In the 2001 movie, Kapoor who played the role of a television reporter accepts the challenge to become the chief minister for one day. The BJP and the Sena are locked in a tussle, mainly over the sharing of the chief minister's post.

Formal talks between both the ruling parties cannot take off even ten days after the poll verdict handed them a comfortable victory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

