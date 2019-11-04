Viineet Kumar begins shoot for 'Thiruttu Payale 2' remake

Actor Viineet Kumar has commenced shooting for his next, the Hindi remake of Tamil hit "Thiruttu Payale 2" in Varanasi. Produced by Ramesh Reddy, the film is directed by Susi Ganeshan, who also helmed the 2017 original.

The thriller is about a police officer who tries comes across a man who blackmails women for money and tries to expose him but keeps getting beaten by him at his own game. "The schedule of the film is very well-timed for me. Diwali celebrations have just happened and it's great to be in front of the camera with new energy. I'm very excited that we're shooting in Varanasi and that the film has given me a chance to be at the place that owns my heart," Viineet said in a statement.

"Thiruttu Payale 2" also stars Urvashi Rautela, Akshay Oberoi. Viineet was recently seen in "Saand Ki Aankh". His next release is Suman Ghosh-directed black comedy "Aadhaar".

