Ashutosh Gowariker terrific filmmaker: Arjun on 'Panipat'

Arjun Kapoor says he always wanted to be a part of a period film and collaborating with director Ashutosh Gowariker on "Panipat" was special. The actor believes Gowariker, best known for his period films such as "Lagaan" and "Jodha Akbar", puts his actors in the forefront.

"Ashu sir has done a good job in making sure everything is correct. He puts his actors in the forefront. He is a terrific filmmaker, very detailed and nuanced. I thoroughly enjoyed working with him. It is a very special film," Arjun told PTI. "Panipat" is Arjun's first-period film but it is something that the actor always wanted to do.

"There were scenes where I had to be emotionally-charged and even mentally while shooting in extreme heat with heavy costumes but he (Gowariker) makes sure you do not feel exhausted but excited," Arjun said. The period drama, based on the third battle between Maratha leader Sadashiv Rao Bhau (Arjun) and Ahmad Shah Abdali (Sanjay Dutt), is scheduled to release on December 6.

