Kartik Aaryan shares rib-tickling trailer of 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh'

The trailer of the film 'Pati Patni or Woh' starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday was released on Monday.

  • Updated: 04-11-2019 17:40 IST
A still from the trailer (Image Courtesy: YouTube).

The trailer of the film 'Pati Patni or Woh' starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday was released on Monday. Kartik shared the trailer on Twitter and captioned it as, "Ya toh Araam hi Araam hamari kismat mein nahi likha ya apne hi Pita ke haathon chu*** bane hain humMiliye #ChintuTyagi se #PatiPatniAurWoh."

Kartik is playing the role of 'Chintu Tyagi' in the film. Bhumi Pednekar is playing the role of his wife while Ananya Panday will be seen in the role of his girlfriend with whom he has an extramarital affair. The trailer starts with Chintu Tyagi narrating a story of how his father made him study, work, and then get married on pretext of acheieving a 'peaceful life' at every stage. Eventually, he realises that either his life won't get sorted or his father made a fool out of him. The trailer is a complete entertainer compiled with witty dialogues.

The trailer shows how Tyagi tussles to maintain a balance between his married life and extra-marital affair. In all, the rib-tickling trailer is a sure sign that the movie will be a full-time entertainer. The film is a remake of the 1978 film with the same name. It also features Aparshakti Khurrana in a supporting role. The movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar.

The movie is slated to release on December 6. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

