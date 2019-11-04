Here's why Shah Rukh Khan feels happy in getting older every year

After receiving such overwhelming birthday wishes from his friends and fans all across the globe, Bollywood's romance king Shah Rukh Khan thanked his well-wishers and considered him lucky to get older every year. The actor who turned 54 on Saturday, shared a monochrome picture from his birthday celebrations while cutting the cake.

The 'Zero' actor expressed his happiness over receiving beautiful wished from his fans all across in a heartfelt note on his Twitter handle. "And a very heartfelt Thank u to everyone who is reading this. Every year I feel that this is the most memorable birthday celebrations & every next year all your love makes it bigger & more memorable. I must be the only person in the world who feels happy getting older! Love u all," he wrote.

This year, Shah Rukh was on cloud nine when the world's tallest and famous building, Burj Khalifa in Dubai was lit up with the name of the actor. It was indeed a treat for the Shah Rukh's fans residing in Dubai. In the video, people can be seen watching the fabulous fountain show along with a song in the background from his movie 'Om Shanti Om'.

On the work front, Shah Rukh has been away from the big screen for almost a year now as his last movie 'Zero' was released in 2018. However, as per the media reports, the actor has recently promised his fans for an official announcement about his next project. A few days back, Shah Rukh appeared on American TV host David Letterman's talk show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction on Netflix, which garnered a lot of attention, obviously! (ANI)

