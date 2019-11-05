Alexandra Shipp to star opposite Andrew Garfield in 'tick, tick…BOOM!'

"X-Men" star Alexandra Shipp has been roped in to star opposite Andrew Garfield in Netflix's "tick, tick…BOOM!". According to Deadline, Lin-Manuel Miranda's feature directorial debut film is also adding Vanessa Hudgens and Robin de Jesus to its cast.

The feature is based on the autobiographical Off-Broadway show written by the late Jonathan Larson, and Steven Levenson ("Dear Evan Hansen") is adapting the script for the streamer. Garfield will play Jon, an aspiring theatre composer who waits tables in New York City while writing Superbia, which he hopes will be the great American musical that will finally give him his big career break.

"The young man is feeling pressure from his girlfriend Susan (Shipp), who is tired of continuing to put her life on hold for Jon's career aspiration. Meanwhile, Jon's best friend and roommate Michael has given up on his creative dream and has taken a high paying advertising job on Madison Avenue and is preparing to move out. "As Jon approaches his 30th birthday, he is overcome with anxiety, wondering if his own impossible dream is worth the cost," the official log line reads.

Miranda will also produce the film alongside Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Julie Oh.

