International Development News
Development News Edition

Amitabh Bachchan completes 50 years in Bollywood, Abhishek pens heartfelt message

As Amitabh Bachchan completed 50 years on Friday in the film industry his son Abhishek Bachchan shared a heartfelt message.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 10:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 10:44 IST
Amitabh Bachchan completes 50 years in Bollywood, Abhishek pens heartfelt message
Amitabh Bachchan (Picture courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As Amitabh Bachchan completed 50 years on Friday in the film industry his son Abhishek Bachchan shared a heartfelt message. The 'Guru' star took to Instagram to share a lengthy message along with an old monochromatic snap of his father.

"Not just as a son, but as an actor and a fan... We are all blessed to witness the greatness! There is so much to admire, to learn and even more to appreciate," wrote Abhishek. "Several generations of cinema lovers get to say we lived in the times of BACHCHAN!!! Congratulations Pa on completing 50 years in the Film industry. We now await the next 50! Love you. #50yrsofSaatHindustaani #50yrsofBachchan #GiveItUpForBachchan," added the 43-year-old actor.

Popularly known as the Bollywood's 'Shahenshah', the 77-year-old megastar began his career in Bollywood with 1969 'Saat Hindustani'. He gained popularity in the 1970s after working in films like 'Zanjeer,' 'Deewaar,' and the blockbuster 'Sholay'.

The actor, who recently bagged the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, has worked in over 190 Indian films in his five-decade-long career. Last seen onscreen in 'Badla', Bachchan is also the recipient of four National Film Awards for his roles in 'Agneepath', 'Black', 'Paa' and 'Piku'.

He was honoured with Padma Vibhushan - the country's second-highest civilian honour - in 2015. Meanwhile, Abhishek, who was last seen in 'Manmarziyaan', is all set to star in his next outing 'The Big Bull'.

He will also essay a role in Anurag Basu's yet-untitled movie, also starring Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Pankaj Tripathi. (ANI)

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan gives Sharjah Book Fair a miss due to health issues

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Ashwini Ponnappa knocked out of Fuzhou China Open

Indian mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa on Thursday crashed out of the ongoing Fuzhou China Open here at the Haixia Olympic Center. The duo lost to South Korean players Seo Seung Jae and Chae YuJung 23-21, ...

FOREX-Dollar slips as U.S.-China trade talks hit snags, pound eyes BoE

The dollar fell against the yen on Thursday as doubts about when the United States and China will sign a preliminary trade deal encouraged traders to square off some of their long positions.The uncertainty on the trade front also lifted the...

Meera Teresa Gandhi Launches a TV Show Inspired by Humanitarian Values of Mother Teresa

NEW DELHI, Nov. 7, 2019 PRNewswire -- Meera Teresa Gandhi, CEO Founder of The Giving Back Foundation, launches Three Tips by Meera Gandhi TV Show in India. Taking her life philosophy further and being inspired by Mother Teresa, the show h...

MAS Financial Services Strengthens Senior Management Bandwidth

AHMEDABAD, India, Nov. 7, 2019 PRNewswire -- MAS Financial Services MAS, a specialised retail financing services company headquartered in Ahmedabad, today announced that in a move to strengthen its senior management bandwidth, the Company ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019