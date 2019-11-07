This Is Us Season 4 episode 8 ‘Sorry’ synopsis revealed, What can we see on Nov 12

This Is Us Season 4 episode 7 was aired on November 5, 2019. The seventh episode titled "The Dinner and the Date" had the official synopsis – Deja pushes the boundaries of Randall and Beth's trust; Jack and Rebecca invite Randall's new teacher over for dinner.

In This Is Us Season 4 episode 7, the viewers caught Deja and Malik riding the bus to school. She was asked if she would prefer having a Philly cheesesteak after the classes. Malik suggested her to skip school with him when she revealed that she did not take any touristy cuisine since reaching Philadelphia nor did she had seen the sights.

In the episode 7 of This Is Us Season 4, Malik and Deja had cheesesteaks, explored all that Philly had to offer, held hands and got to know each other better. However, when she was taken to his favorite destination, she got up and left. She was actually in a quandary as she was unable to trust him totally. At the end, Deja kissed him.

They may had a beautiful day, but the school's principal called their parents and notified that they had skipped school. However, Malik's family was invited by Beth for dinner and the latter's intention was to know each other.

Here's the official synopsis of This Is US Season 4 episode 8 titled "Sorry" – Rebecca visits Randall in Philadelphia; Beth is troubled by a request from Deja; Kevin has doubts about himself.

The recently released trailer for episode 8 titled "Sorry" shows Rebecca visiting Randall without Miguel to lean on. However, she seems the same doting mother and grandmother she's always been, Randall's face suggests these small moments are starting to add up, noted Elite Daily.

According to the synopsis, Rebecca contemplates to drop by and spend some moments with her son and family. Things are likely to change between Deja and her parents. But Deja keeps a troubling demand from Beth that makes her very concerned and nervous.

According to the synopsis, Rebecca contemplates to drop by and spend some moments with her son and family. Things are likely to change between Deja and her parents. But Deja keeps a troubling demand from Beth that makes her very concerned and nervous.