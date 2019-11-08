Kristen Bell returning as narrator for 'Gossip Girl' reboot

Actor Kristen Bell is set to return as the narrator for the HBO Max's "Gossip Girl" reboot. Bell served as the narrator throughout the run of the original series.

The project was announced in July with a straight-to-series order. According to Variety, the new show is set eight years after the original and will follow a new generation of New York school teens who get to know about the social surveillance of the Gossip Girl site.

The new show also hails from original series creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios will produce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)