International Development News
Development News Edition

Selena Gomez, her little sister Gracie wear matching outfits at 'Frozen 2' premiere

Selena Gomez and her sister wore matching outfits at the 'Frozen 2' premiere and it looks like they are on their way to Arendelle!

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 15:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 15:37 IST
Selena Gomez, her little sister Gracie wear matching outfits at 'Frozen 2' premiere
Selena Gomez along with her sister Gracie at the red carpet event of 'Frozen 2'. Image Credit: ANI

Selena Gomez and her sister wore matching outfits at the 'Frozen 2' premiere and it looks like they are on their way to Arendelle! The sisters joined other celebrities at the 'Frozen 2' premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Thursday night, and stepped out on the red carpet in matching wintery princess outfits walking hand-in-hand, reported People.

The 27-year-old star had her hair done in loose braids, just like Princess Anna wears her hair in the animated film. Gracie, her 6-year-old sister, kept her blonde tresses worn down her back. Both the sisters wore matching white prairie dresses with bell sleeves printed with small blue flowers and they topped off their outfits with dark grey sequined cloaks lined with feathers around the neck.

While the sisters didn't seem to be imitating any specific characters from Frozen, they would fit right into the magical winter wonderland of the movie. The sister outing is just the most recent example of Gomez acting as a role model for Gracie.

While sharing her experiences with the little sister, she said, "I will forever let my sister know she is strong, bold and beautiful," she wrote on Instagram in 2017. "She will be raised to know her voice matters. She is going to understand the importance behind being a leader and inspire others by her truth." On the red carpet, the duo was joined by the film's biggest stars, including Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, Evan Rachel Wood, and Sterling K. Brown.

Earlier this year, the directors of the movie Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck revealed that the sequel to the blockbuster original will take a look at why Elsa (Menzel) has powers. "We can't tell you whether they solve the mystery of the past or whether Elsa ever finds the answers about her powers, but we can tell you that 'Frozen 2' is even bigger and more epic, but most importantly, in the end, Frozen 1 and Frozen 2 work together to form one complete story," Buck told Entertainment Weekly in June.

'Frozen 2' opens in theatres on November 22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Tech companies rush to fight misinformation ahead of UK vote

Facebook is opening up a war room to quickly respond to election hoaxes. Twitter is banning political ads. Google plans to crack down on bogus videos on YouTube.Social media platforms say they are mounting a vigorous campaign against misinf...

Thai police accuse Muslim insurgents of attack in southern Thailand

Police in Thailand on Friday blamed the worst attack in years in the countrys restive south on the regions main Muslim insurgent group, the Barisan Revolusi Nasional. Fifteen people, including a police officer and many village defence volun...

Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra CM

Amid the political stalemate in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday and submitted his resignation. I have tendered my resignation to the Governor and he has accepted it, Fadnavis told r...

Australia restrict Pakistan to 106 for eight in final T20

Iftikhar Ahmed offered the only resistance as Australias dominant bowlers restricted Pakistan to 106 for eight in the third and final Twenty20 on Friday. The home team won the last game in Canberra by seven wickets, thanks to a brilliant 80...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019