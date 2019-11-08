International Development News
Zoe Saldana, Reese Witherspoon team up for Netflix limited series

Hollywood stars Zoe Saldana and Reese Witherspoon are joining hands for a limited series on Netflix, which will be based on the memoir of actor-writer Tembi Locke. The "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor will star in and executive produces the series, a story of love and loss.

The series will follow an American woman as she falls in love with a Sicilian man while studying abroad in Italy then builds a life with him in the United States. When she unexpectedly loses him to illness, she is challenged to pull herself through grief so she can raise their daughter, Variety reported.

"From Scratch" was selected as Witherspoon's Book Club x Hello Sunshine May 2019 book pick. Tembi Locke's sister Attica Locke will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series. Attica previously wrote for Ava DuVernay's Netflix series "When They See Us" and was also a supervising producer and writer on Fox's "Empire."

"This is a profound true story of love and family, deprivation and nourishment, that needs to be brought to life on the screen as Tembi Locke brought it vividly to life for me on the page," said Saldana. "We are grateful to Netflix and thrilled to be working with Reese, Lauren, Attica and 3 Arts on this wonderful project."

Witherspoon described Tembi's memoir as a "raw and tender exhibition of life in all its pieces". "She brings you into her love, her loss and her resilience with such vulnerability and strength. We immediately fell for Attica and Tembi's vision and feel honored to have the opportunity to help bring it to life on-screen," Witherspoon said.

