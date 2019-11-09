International Development News
We are sending out powerful social messages with 'Bala': Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana says his latest release "Bala" , which has also become his highest opener with Rs 10.15 crore, aims at "sparking a thought shift" in an entertaining manner. "Bala" , which released on Friday, is produced by Dinesh Vijan and features Ayushmann as a young man with receding hairline.

"With 'Bala', we are sending out some really strong and powerful social messages in the most entertaining manner possible and I'm delighted that the film has instantly connected with audiences on day one. "I only hope that the film entertains the whole of India because only this way we will be able to communicate everything that 'Bala' is trying to say and spark a thought shift," the actor, 35, said in a statement.

The movie also features Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles. Ayushmann said "Bala" is one of his "most precious" scripts to date.

"I'm humbled with the response and delighted that I have again backed a film that has its heart at the right place," he added.

