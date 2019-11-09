International Development News
Development News Edition

Amber Heard wants ex-husband Johnny Depp to undergo mental health evaluation

Seems like the legal tussle between ex-couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has deepened further as the latter has requested the former to undergo a mental health assessment.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 19:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 19:13 IST
Amber Heard wants ex-husband Johnny Depp to undergo mental health evaluation
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. Image Credit: ANI

Seems like the legal tussle between ex-couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has deepened further as the latter has requested the former to undergo a mental health assessment. According to new court documents obtained by The Blast, cited by Page Six, Heard has asked her ex-husband to allow a mental health professional to run an Independent Mental Evaluation (IME) on him.

Heard has taken this step as she believes that Johnny's alleged drug, alcohol and prescription med usage contributed to the abuse alleged by her earlier. "Johnny's relationship with reality oscillates, depending upon his interaction with alcohol and drugs. As Johnny's paranoia, delusions and aggression increased throughout our relationship, so has my awareness of his continued substance abuse," read the document.

Responding to the IME request put forth by Heard, Johnny's attorney stated that it makes no sense to run a test today at a time when the couple's past is what's in question. "This is a defamation case in which Mr Depp does not allege that he suffers from any mental disorder or condition. Thus, Mr Depp's mental condition is not 'in controversy' nor does good cause exist under the rule for an IME of Mr Depp," said the lawyer.

Last year, the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star filed a USD 50 million defamation suit against his ex-wife Heard. The suit came after they parted ways three years ago in May 2016 following Heard's op-ed in Washington Post about her experience as a victim of domestic violence. While she never put Depp's name in the piece, the actor insisted it was strongly inferred he was the perpetrator. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

Greek police arrested three people and seized an arms cache in an ongoing anti-terrorist operation official likened to high profile arrests of Revolutionary Struggle group members in 2010. Greek police stated on Saturday two men -- a 41 and...

Graeme Smith could be South Africa's first director of cricket

Former captain Graeme Smith is in contention to become South Africas first director of cricket, a post created in the aftermath of the countrys group-stage exit from the World Cup. According to ESPNcricinfo, Smith is in running for the top ...

Sixth win on the spin lifts Chelsea to second in Premier League

London, Nov 9 AFP Chelsea secured a sixth straight Premier League win to move up to second as the in-form Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic struck to beat Crystal Palace 2-0. Abraham ended Palaces dogged defensive resistence with a simple...

Hanuman Garhi temple sadhus welcome Ayodhya verdict

Sadhus at the Hanuman Garhi temple here welcomed the Supreme Court judgement on the Ayodhya land dispute. Senior priest Mahant Raju Das said there would be a normal havan and aarti at the temple, but there would be no special puja to mark t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019