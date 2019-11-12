International Development News
Mark Ruffalo says Tessa Thompson will make a great 'She-Hulk'

Mark Ruffalo wants Tessa Thompson to play She-Hulk in the upcoming Disney Plus series on the Marvel comic character. Ruffalo plays Bruce Banner aka Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while Thompson is already part of the superhero brigade as Valkyrie.

"I mean, Tessa Thompson's already Valkyrie but she'd be a great She-Hulk," the actor told Entertainment Tonight when asked about his choice for playing the big green's cousin sister on screen. She-Hulk aka Jennifer Walters is the last major character to be co-created by Stan Lee.

Walters is an attorney and cousin of Banner. She got her power after an emergency blood transfusion from Banner, but contrary to him she was able to keep her intelligence and personality when she Hulked out. The character first appeared in comics as a member of the Fantastic Four in the 1980s.

Jessica Gao, who won an Emmy for penning "Pickle Rick" episode of animated series "Rick and Morty", has come on board as the head writer on the Marvel Studios project.

