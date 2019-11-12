International Development News
Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

Wild Mountain Thyme of John Patrick Shanley stars Jamie Dornan, Emily Blunt, Dearbhla Molloy, Christopher Walken and Jon Hamm. Image Credit: Bleecker Street Media

While fans never get tired linking Jamie Dornan with Dakota Johnson despite the completion of Fifty Shades, the husband of Amelia Warner is seen getting romantic with Emily Blunt in a new image. Read the texts below to know in details.

Fans still want to see the enchanting erotic scenes performed by Jamie Dornan with Dakota Johnson in the Fifty Shades movies. But now a new poster of John Patrick Shanley's Wild Mountain Thyme shows John Krasinski's wife Emily Blunt spending romantic moments with Jamie Dornan.

The imminent movie Wild Mountain Thyme of John Patrick Shanley stars Jamie Dornan, Emily Blunt, Dearbhla Molloy, Christopher Walken and Jon Hamm. The film is based on John Patrick Shanley's Broadway smash hit Outside Mullingar.

Here's the official plot of the imminent movie Wild Mountain Thyme – Anthony (Dornan) always seems to be out in the fields working, worn down by his father's (Walken) constant belittling. But what really stings is his father's threat to bequeath the family farm to his American cousin Adam (Hamm). Rosemary (Blunt) at first seems to hold a grudge for having been shamed by Anthony in childhood, but the sparks between them would keep a bonfire blazing through the night. Her mother Aoife (Molloy) strives to unite the families before it is too late.

Jamie Dornan and Emily Blunt-starring movie Wild Mountain Thyme is currently waiting to be released. The movie was shot on location in Ireland and in the New York City.

Also Read: Chris Martin's Dakota Johnson wants another movie with Jamie Dornan

