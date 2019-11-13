International Development News
Development News Edition

You can't survive pageantry or Bollywood, if you're not strong: Lara Dutta

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 13:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 13:27 IST
You can't survive pageantry or Bollywood, if you're not strong: Lara Dutta

Actor Lara Dutta believes it's crucial for a person to be strong to survive in Bollywood, pageantry or modelling world as it requires nerves of steel to navigate the ups and downs. Lara will mentor contestants for LIVA Miss Diva 2020, which will feature young aspirants from across the country competing for the title.

The actor, who was crowned Miss Universe 2000, said one "needs to be strong" to make it through the pageantry. "Today, whether it's pageantry, surviving in the modelling business or entering Bollywood, I don't think you'll survive if you're not strong as a person. The idea is not just to train these girls but also to provide them an ecosystem which gives them the support they need.

"To create a sisterhood with few past pageant winners. So that when they go through experiences, they understand that they aren't alone," Lara told PTI in an interview. The actor said aspirants today seem to be "far more armed, savvier" than what she or other Indian pageant winners like Priyanka Chopra and Dia Mirza were.

"That has got to do with the social media influence. So they have access to a lot more information, have far more experience and are exposed to more things than we were. We came in as 18-19 year olds, barely out of school or college. "The girls today have access to tutorials, most of them have also taken some grooming classes. Every girl who comes in is beautiful, so it's not about changing the way they look but more about instilling a confidence in them, an ability to break the stereotype of how a beauty pageant winner ought to be described," she added.

Lara, 41, said the myth of how a pageant winner has to be needs to be "shattered". "A lot has changed from the way a stereotypical beauty pageant winner was described. We need to teach these girls to step out of their comfort zones, to be able to shatter the myth of what a stereotypical beauty queen was supposed to be. In order to that, they need to have a voice of their own and the ability to express it."

India won its Miss Universe crown 19 years ago, with Lara being the last winner. Asked why the country hasn't seen more winners since then, the actor said because between the years 1994-2000 "we had so many winners, we thought this was a cup of tea." "We don't see the other side, that France had to wait almost 54 years, Philippines waited 30 years before they had their winning spree. You have more than 100 countries competing... even internationally what they're looking at is constantly evolving and changing.

"Even if we think we may have cracked the formula, when we go in there, it's a complete surprise to us because then they're looking for something entirely different than what they were looking for in the last five years," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Gizmobaba, the Crossborder Social eCommerce Platform Gets Shortlisted for 3rd Startup India Investment Summit in China

Mumbai-based, Gizmobaba, a niche homegrown curated products crossborder social eCommerce platform has been shortlisted by Venture Gurukool for the 3rd Startup Investment roadshow to be held in China at ShenzhenShanghai, and Beijing. Venture...

UK shares dip as Trump fails to soothe trade nerves

UK bluechip stocks retreated on Wednesday as traders grew weary of mixed signals from U.S. President Donald Trump about the progress of trade talks with China, while Tullow Oil slid after slashing production targets. The FTSE 100 index, whi...

SC notice to Delhi govt on plea challenging odd-even scheme; seeks pollution data

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Delhi government on a plea challenging the odd-even road rationing scheme in the national capital. A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta also directed the Delhi government and t...

Marvel pays tributes to Stan 'The Man' Lee on first death anniversary

Marvel Studios has paid homage to Stan Lee on the one-year death anniversary of the comic book legend. Lee, who revolutionised pop culture as the co-creator of iconic superheroes like Spider-Man and The Hulk, died on November 12, 2018 at ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019