International Development News
Development News Edition

Deepika shares how Ranveer is prepping for their first wedding anniversary

Preparations are in full swing for actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Thursday, and the proof is the former's Instagram story.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 13:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 13:29 IST
Deepika shares how Ranveer is prepping for their first wedding anniversary
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone (Image Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Preparations are in full swing for actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Thursday, and the proof is the former's Instagram story. Ranveer is famously known for his looks and style apart from acting and sharing the secret to his ever-radiant face, his wifey put a picture of the actor's face covered with a mask while he undergoes hair spa.

While sharing the picture on her Instagram story, the 'Om Shanti Om' debutant wrote, "in preparation for his first wedding anniversary...!" The post came a day after Deepika updated fans about her health, revealing that she has fallen sick after having "too much fun" at her best friend's wedding.

She shared a selfie on story wherein she seemed exhausted in her no-makeup look. The much-loved couple ceremoniously tied the knot last year on November 14 in Italy's Lake Como. The two wedded in a traditional South Indian ceremony following which they also had a North Indian wedding a day after.

The couple has starred together in a number of films including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'. Talking of their future projects, Deepveer will together star in Kabir Khan's '83' with Ranveer essaying the role of World Cup-winning former Indian captain Kapil Dev while needless to say, Deepika will play his on-screen wife. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UK shares dip as Trump fails to soothe trade nerves

UK bluechip stocks retreated on Wednesday as traders grew weary of mixed signals from U.S. President Donald Trump about the progress of trade talks with China, while Tullow Oil slid after slashing production targets. The FTSE 100 index, whi...

SC notice to Delhi govt on plea challenging odd-even scheme; seeks pollution data

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Delhi government on a plea challenging the odd-even road rationing scheme in the national capital. A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta also directed the Delhi government and t...

Marvel pays tributes to Stan 'The Man' Lee on first death anniversary

Marvel Studios has paid homage to Stan Lee on the one-year death anniversary of the comic book legend. Lee, who revolutionised pop culture as the co-creator of iconic superheroes like Spider-Man and The Hulk, died on November 12, 2018 at ag...

Hostel fee hike: JNU students continue to protest, varsity shifts venue for council meeting

JNU students on Wednesday continued to protest against the hostel fee hike demanding a meeting with university Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar to discuss the matter even as the varsity decided to shift the venue of its Executive Council EC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019