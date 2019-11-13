Deepika shares how Ranveer is prepping for their first wedding anniversary

Preparations are in full swing for actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Thursday, and the proof is the former's Instagram story. Ranveer is famously known for his looks and style apart from acting and sharing the secret to his ever-radiant face, his wifey put a picture of the actor's face covered with a mask while he undergoes hair spa.

While sharing the picture on her Instagram story, the 'Om Shanti Om' debutant wrote, "in preparation for his first wedding anniversary...!" The post came a day after Deepika updated fans about her health, revealing that she has fallen sick after having "too much fun" at her best friend's wedding.

She shared a selfie on story wherein she seemed exhausted in her no-makeup look. The much-loved couple ceremoniously tied the knot last year on November 14 in Italy's Lake Como. The two wedded in a traditional South Indian ceremony following which they also had a North Indian wedding a day after.

The couple has starred together in a number of films including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'. Talking of their future projects, Deepveer will together star in Kabir Khan's '83' with Ranveer essaying the role of World Cup-winning former Indian captain Kapil Dev while needless to say, Deepika will play his on-screen wife. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)