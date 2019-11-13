'People' names John Legend as Sexiest Man Alive 2019

International Development News
Singer-songwriter John Legend has been named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2019.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 15:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 15:42 IST
John Legend . Image Credit: ANI

Singer-songwriter John Legend has been named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2019. A man so talented, he became one of only 15 stars to achieve Emmy Grammy Oscar Tony (EGOT) status last year, and he is making history yet again.

The 40-year-old's debut album 'Get Lifted' got him Grammy in 2006 and marked his rise to superstardom. The singer is much in love with his wife Crissy Teigen and is a doting father to their kids, three-and-a-half-year-old daughter Luna and 18-month-old son Miles. While remaining down-to-earth as always, John has become one of Hollywood's biggest stars. 'A Legendary Christmas' singer had mixed emotions when he first heard about his latest title. "I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it's a lot of pressure," he told People magazine in this week's cover story.

"Everyone's going to be picking me apart to see if I'm sexy enough to hold this title." He also confessed that he is also following Idris Elba, "which is not fair and is not nice to me!." The 'All Of Me' singer is People's 34th Sexiest Man Alive, joining a long list of Hollywood's hottest, starting with a then-29-year-old Mel Gibson in 1985.

The star who has a buttery voice and unparalleled musical skills, says his mother, Phyllis, was his first and biggest fan. He said that whenever he had opportunities to sing in church or in school his mother would suggest him to sing. He admitted that "She always encouraged me." But most importantly, Legend says his parents, including his dad Ronald who worked as a factory worker, taught him to remain humble and kind. "My father taught me about character. He taught us by example. He always conducted himself with such grace and dignity," he says.

He further said, "My parents always taught me that if you're going to succeed in life, part of success is having humility. It's a good way to live life, treating other people the way you want to be treated." The 'Green Light' singer also said: "I'm so proud that I have a wife and two kids I'm so in love with and so connected to. I'm also so proud of my career," he says. "I love writing songs and performing on stage. I get a lot of joy from it and give a lot of joy to other people. I'm pretty at ease with myself now!" (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

