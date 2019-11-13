International Development News
Development News Edition

'Friends' team in talks to reunite for special on HBO Max

The cast of the famous American series 'Friends' is in talks to reunite for a special on HBO Max.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 19:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 19:41 IST
'Friends' team in talks to reunite for special on HBO Max
Friends. Image Credit: ANI

The cast of the famous American series 'Friends' is in talks to reunite for a special on HBO Max. The stars of the show including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry will be brought back together for a special 'unscripted' show along with the makers of the series David Crane and Marta Kauffman, sources told People Magazine.

However, the sources added that the deal is far from done and additions to the cast and creative team aren't yet in progress. The news came after Aniston revealed on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' that the cast of the show has been "working on something" other than a reboot.

The cast of 'Friends' has reunited several times in the last month, most recently making an appearance on Aniston's Instagram. Aniston's debut post on the social media platform reads, "And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM!"

'Friends', which is currently streaming on Netflix, ran from 1994 to 2004 on NBC. It follows six friends in New York City facing the trials and tribulations of their careers, love lives and more. The series will relocate to HBO Max once the service launches in May 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Karachi Kings signs Australia's Dean Jones as head coach

Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones has been signed as the head coach of Pakistan Super League PSL franchise Karachi Kings. Salman Iqbal, the owner of the franchise, met Jones in Dubai to sign a contract with him. The former Australian c...

UPDATE 1-Bus crash in Slovakia kills 12, injures 17

A crash between a truck and a passenger bus killed 12 people and injured 17 in western Slovakia on Wednesday, in the central European countrys deadliest road accident in a decade, Slovak fire and rescue services said.The accident occurred i...

UPDATE 3-Witnesses arrive as Trump impeachment probe goes public in political drama

The impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump will reach a critical juncture on Wednesday when lawmakers launch their first televised public hearings, marking a new phase that could determine the fate of his tumultuous presidency...

Brexit Party's Farage says will stand down no more candidates

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said he would stand down no more candidates beyond the 317 Conservative seats his party has already withdrawn from. When asked if he would stand down any further candidates, he said he would not.No. Thats ju...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019