REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Hong Kong students arm themselves for showdown amid talk of curfew HONG KONG - Pro-democracy protesters paralyzed parts of Hong Kong for a fourth day on Thursday, forcing schools to close and blocking highways as students built barricades and stockpiled makeshift weapons, setting the stage for campus showdowns.

BRITAIN-ELECTION/ Brexit Party's Farage dismisses calls to stand down in Labour seats

LONDON - Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage on Thursday dismissed demands to stand down candidates fighting the Labour Party, saying his main aim was to win seats in parliament to hold Prime Minister Boris Johnson to account over Brexit. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/ Trump impeachment hearings focus on Ukraine pressure campaign in first day

WASHINGTON - The top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, testifying on Wednesday in the first televised hearing of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, linked him more directly to a pressure campaign on Ukraine to conduct investigations that would benefit him politically. USA-IMMIGRATION-ASYLUM/

U.S. proposes denying work permits to asylum seekers who enter illegally WASHINGTON - The Trump administration proposed a regulation on Wednesday that would bar most asylum seekers from applying for a work permit if they entered the United States illegally.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA/

China says holding 'in-depth' talks with U.S. on interim trade deal BEIJING - China and the United States are holding “in-depth” discussions on a first phase trade agreement, and cancelling tariffs is an important condition to reaching a deal, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday.

GERMANY-ECONOMY/GDP 'Suffering' German economy narrowly escapes recession in third quarter

BERLIN - The German economy narrowly avoided an expected slip into recession in the third quarter as consumers, state spending and construction drove a 0.1% quarterly expansion in Europe's largest economy. ENTERTAINMENT

TELEVISION-STARWARS-MANDALORIAN/ 'Mandalorian' creator Favreau teases more 'Star Wars' surprises

LOS ANGELES - “The Mandalorian” creator Jon Favreau and cast members debuted the “Star Wars” series on Wednesday at a red-carpet event for fans and promised more surprises following the reveal of an unexpected new character in the first episode. FILM-EARTHQUAKEBIRD/

A Minute With: Alicia Vikander, Wash Westmoreland on thriller 'Earthquake Bird' LONDON - Swedish-born Oscar winner Alicia Vikander performs in both English and Japanese in her new movie, thriller “Earthquake Bird”, as she immerses herself in 1980s Tokyo.

SPORTS TENNIS-ATPFINALS/

Nadal roars back to beat Medvedev from brink of defeat LONDON - Rafael Nadal produced an incredible fightback to beat Russian Daniil Medvedev and keep his ATP Finals hopes alive on Wednesday, saving a match point at 1-5 down in the decider before winning 6-7(3) 6-3 7-6(4).

MOTOR-F1-BRAZIL/ Hamilton sees 'a lot going on' in driver market for 2021

SAO PAULO - Six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton on Wednesday predicted big moves in the driver market for 2021 but expected Ferrari to remain the closest challenger to his Mercedes team next season. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-SPOTLIGHT

Impeachment witnesses can expect abuse, death threats, veterans say John Dean entered the witness protection program. Valerie Plame feared for her children. As veterans of past political scandals that threatened the White House, they have a warning for the witnesses who are testifying against President Donald Trump in the ongoing public impeachment hearings. Life is about to change, it could get ugly, and death threats will become du jour.

14 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-TAKEAWAYS

Three key takeaways from the Trump impeachment hearing The top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, testifying in the first televised hearing of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, on Wednesday linked the president more directly to a pressure campaign on Ukraine to conduct investigations that would benefit him politically. 14 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (PIX) (TV) Democratic-led U.S. House pushes forward with impeachment probe of President Trump

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives pushes forward with the new public phase of its impeachment inquiry into Republican President Donald Trump, the day after appearances by William Taylor, top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent. 14 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BRICS-SUMMIT/LEADERS (PIX) (TV) BRICS nations leaders arrive to Presidential Palace to hold summit

The BRICS group of leading emerging economies Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa holds it annual summit in Brasilia, with an agenda focusing on technological innovation and incentives for the digital economy. Leaders arrive to Presidential Palace and participate at the family picture. 14 Nov 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

BRICS-SUMMIT/ (PIX) (TV) BRICS leaders rail against 'bullying' protectionism

Leaders of the BRICS group of emerging economies on Wednesday criticized what they view as politically motivated protectionism at a time of a global slowdown and said their countries are doing their best to counter the trend. 14 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/PATRICK Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick appears on CBS amid reports he will run for president

Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick, who reportedly has told supporters he will seek the Democratic nomination for president, will appear on the program "CBS This Morning" Thursday. The network, citing sources familiar with his plans, says Patrick is expected to enter the crowded field of Democrats vying to run against Republican Donald Trump in 2020. 14 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

GERMANY-POLITICS-MERKEL/ (TV) Germany's Merkel speaks on global responsibility

Germany´s Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development hosts the event "One World - Our Responsibility" in Berlin. Keynote speakers are Chancellor Angela Merkel and Development Minister Gerd Mueller. 14 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOUTHKOREA-USA/ (TV) South Korea and the United States hold annual defence talks in Seoul

U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and South Korean Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo hold the 51st Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) in Seoul. 15 Nov 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

CZECH-VELVETREVOLUTION/PRAGUE (PIX) (TV) Tourist overflow stains Prague's rise 30 years after communism

Prague has become one of the main hotspots for tourists in the former communist bloc, with increasing numbers of visitors drawn by its medieval architecture and party atmosphere. But long-time residents of the Czech capital's historic centre say it is increasingly difficult to live in the city, with high property prices and services catering more to sightseers than locals. 15 Nov

TUNISIA-POLITICS/ Deadline for Tunisia's Ennahda to name choice of prime minister

Tunisia's moderate Islamist Ennahda, which came first in last month's parliamentary elections, must by Friday submit the name of its proposed nominee for prime minister. President Kais Saied will then formally ask the nominee to form a government. 15 Nov

INDIA-POLLUTION/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC) Low visibility, schools closed as Indian capital hit by hazardous smog

Air pollution in New Delhi surges to hazardous level, prompting authorities to close schools for two days (Nov 14-15). 15 Nov

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV) Hong Kong gears up for further unrest as more rallies expected

Hong Kong gears up for further unrest as more protests and flash mobs are expected in university campuses, in the wake of a death of a student protester last week and the shooting of another demonstrator this week. 15 Nov

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE VENEZUELA-VIOLENCE/POLICE (PIX) (TV)

SPECIAL REPORT-How a deadly police force dispels dissent in poor communities in Venezuela Reuters investigates a special police unit in Venezuela lauded by President Nicolás Maduro for its fight against crime and targeting of "highly dangerous individuals." The force has racked up thousands of kills since 2017, terrorizing poor communities and providing accounts of deadly operations that often conflict with death certificates and witness testimony.

14 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

PROPETRO-INVESTIGATION/CALL Oilfield services firm ProPetro to discuss results amid financial probe

ProPetro Holding, an oilfield service firm that is under investigation over its financial disclosures and accounting, holds its first conference call with investors since the scandal broke last summer. 14 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

USA-FED/EVANS Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Evans speaks in Philadelphia, Pa.

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks before the Third Annual Fintech Conference, in Philadelphia, Pa. 14 Nov 09:10 ET / 14:10 GMT

USA-FED/POWELL (TV) Federal Reserve Chairman Powell testifies on economic outlook before House Budget Committee

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies on the economic outlook before the House Budget Committee, in Washington. 14 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CARRIZO-M&A/CALLON (PIX) Callon Petroleum shareholders to vote on deal for shale rival Carrizo

The fate of Callon Petroleum's deal for Carrizo Oil & Gas will be decided at a stockholder meeting on Nov. 14. The value of the all-stock combination, opposed by hedge fund Paulson & Co, has fallen to about $890 million from $1.2 billion with the decline in Callon's shares since the deal was first proposed in July. 14 Nov 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

COLOMBIA-GDP/ Colombia releases third quarter growth figures

Colombia will release gross domestic product growth figures for the third quarter. 14 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/DALY San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Daly speaks at Asia economy conference

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly gives opening remarks before the Asia Economic Policy Conference 2019 (AEPC) organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, in San Francisco, Calif. 14 Nov 11:45 ET / 16:45 GMT

EGYPT-CENBANK/ Egypt's central bank announces interest rates

The Central Bank of Egypt's monetary policy committee is due to meet and decide if Egypt's interest rates will change or remain the same. 14 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-FED/WILLIAMS New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams speaks at Asia economy conference

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams speaks before the Asia Economic Policy Conference 2019 (AEPC) organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, in San Francisco, Calif. 14 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

AUTOS-RELIABILITY/ (PIX) Consumer Reports unveils results from annual reliability survey Consumer Reports magazine will release its annual auto reliability survey, which consumer look to for guidance when weighing what new cars to buy.

14 Nov 12:45 ET / 17:45 GMT USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan participates in moderated q&a Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan gives remarks and participates in a moderated question-and-answer session before a community forum hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, in Stephenville, Texas.

14 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT GLOBAL-ECONOMY/WEEKAHEAD

Global Economy Weekahead A weekly look at key economic events for the global economy in the coming seven days.

15 Nov QANTAS-FLIGHT/ (TV)

'Double sunrise' flight completes journey from London to Sydney Reuters travel on a Qantas test flight from London to Sydney showing a 'double sunrise', accompanied by the airline's CEO Alan Joyce and researchers. The route of more than 17,000km is expected to take up to 20 hours. CEO Alan Joyce is expected to hold a news conference upon arrival in Sydney.

15 Nov COLOMBIA-OIL/

Oil companies, gov't officials gather at annual Bogota conference Oil and gas companies, government officials and industry experts will attend Colombia's annual oil and gas conference in Bogota.

15 Nov CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

MIDEAST-CRISIS/BAGHDADI-MEETING (PIX) (TV) U.S.-led anti-IS coalition ministers meet in Washington

Group of foreign ministers from U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State convene in Washington and discuss next step in wake of killing of group's leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. 14 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

RELIGION POPE-JAPAN/HIDDEN CHRISTIANS (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - Japan's "Hidden Christians" struggle to keep traditions alive When Pope Francis travels to Japan in November – only the second pontiff to make such a trip – Nagasaki authorities are hoping he will visit their city, not only to send a message of the horrors of atomic weapons, but to honour the sacrifices of the country’s “Hidden Christians”, who preserved their religion in secret despite torture and suppression from the 17th to the 19th century.

14 Nov 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

