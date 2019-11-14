International Development News
'Seberg' trailer: Kristen Stewart gets harassed by FBI in the film

Makers of the film released the trailer of upcoming film 'Seberg' where actor Kristen Stewart is seen monitored and harassed by the FBI.

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 19:00 IST
  • Created: 14-11-2019 19:00 IST
Makers of the film released the trailer of upcoming film 'Seberg' where actor Kristen Stewart is seen monitored and harassed by the FBI. Based on true events, the gripping trailer follows French New Wave actor Jean Seberg as she is targeted by the bureau because of her support of the civil rights movement and her romantic involvement with Hakim Jamal (Anthony Mackie). The 1960s-set film further gives detail information about the destruction of Seberg's life and career due to the FBI's overreaching surveillance and harassment in an effort to suppress and discredit her activism reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The Benedict Andrews-directorial film also stars Jack O'Connell, Margaret Qualley, Colm Meaney, Zazie Beetz, and Vince Vaughn. The film 'Seberg' which premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in August will hit the theaters December 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

