One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura
In the upcoming One Piece Chapter 962, fans will see some flashbacks related to the formation of a formidable group of samurais by Oden. Image Credit: Facebook / One Piece

Our previous article on One Piece Chapter 962 revealed the vital things that cannot be ignored. Its spoilers have already been out on Reddit and images of the upcoming chapter of the manga were already revealed on Facebook.

One Piece Chapter 962 titled "Daimyo and the vassals" is releasing this week after a long wait. In our previous post, we revealed the imminent chapter would reveal more the past stories of Oden. His past commenced in Chapter 960 but his life's major incident was depicted in Chapter 961.

A Reddit user has posted a raw translation of One Piece Chapter 962's spoilers. According to it, Oden moves to Kuri. Orochi stole some money when Oden left Yasuie's house. Orochi then blames Oden justifying why he left. Yasuie believed Orochi but ignored the theft, Piunikaweb stated.

In the upcoming One Piece Chapter 962, fans will see some flashbacks related to the formation of a formidable group of samurais by Oden. These include Izu, Raizo, Kinemon, Denjiro, Kikunojo, Ashura Doji and Kanjuro. Oden met Kikunojo and Izu while they were dancing for money. Both of them approached Oden and asked him for food, Inquisitr noted.

On the other hand, the imminent chapter is set to depict other members of the Nine Red Scabbards, including Kawamatsu, Inuarashi, and Nekomamushi. Inuarashi and Nekomamushi were discovered unconscious by Kawamatsu at the shore of Kuri Beach. Kawamatsu felt worried at first since he couldn't identify what type of creatures were Inuarashi and Nekomamushi.

Here are some translated version (by Sandman from Ap) of the raw scan One Piece Chapter 962: Oden leaves Hakumai and heads for Kuri in order to defeat Asura. A) Kuri is a notorious place where even Shogun Sukiyaki can't handle. B) All money was stolen from a safety box after Oden left. Actually Orochi was the culprit, but he insisted that Oden stole the money. C) Oden heads toward Kuri rampaging throughout Wano. During his journey, some people who admire Oden become his subordinates.Oden succeeds in turning Kuri into peaceful place. Sukiyaki stops breaking off the relationship with Oden and gives him a title of Daimyo of Kuri.

