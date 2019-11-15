John Legend gets piece of advice from Blake Shelton after winning Sexiest Man Alive title

As John Legend became the People's Sexiest Man Alive, he received some piece of advice about the new accolade from his friend and former titleholder, Blake Shelton. Shelton shared the advice he gave to Legend, during the 2019 CMA Awards on Wednesday.

"I'm the one that broke the news to him on The Voice as a former sexy guy," the singer told Entertainment Tonight at the 53rd annual CMAs. "I told him afterwards, I said, 'Hey man, listen. After this announcement comes out, wait about two weeks before you look at social media. Because everybody that ever hated you is gonna have something to say about it," continued the 'Hell Right' crooner, reported People magazine.

The country star, who bagged the award for the best single of the year at the CMAs for his track, 'God's Country,' did indeed announce the news to his friend, however, he did it in a funny way with the help of Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani, Shelton's girlfriend. The 'Glory' singer's TV family revealed People's new Sexiest Man Alive cover on the show soon after which the audience cheered with excitement. With the 43-year-old star's status as a previous titleholder, he felt it was best that he share the news.

"As you may remember, I was the 2017 People Magazine Sexiest Man Alive. Because of that, it is my duty to formally introduce the next Sexiest Man Alive, and he just so happens to be here tonight. Ladies and gentlemen, the man, the myth, the legend! 2019 People Magazine Sexiest Man Alive, John Legend!" Shelton said. (ANI)

