International Development News
Development News Edition

John Legend gets piece of advice from Blake Shelton after winning Sexiest Man Alive title

As John Legend became the People's Sexiest Man Alive, he received some piece of advice about the new accolade from his friend and former titleholder, Blake Shelton.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 13:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 13:38 IST
John Legend gets piece of advice from Blake Shelton after winning Sexiest Man Alive title
Blake Shelton and John Legend. Image Credit: ANI

As John Legend became the People's Sexiest Man Alive, he received some piece of advice about the new accolade from his friend and former titleholder, Blake Shelton. Shelton shared the advice he gave to Legend, during the 2019 CMA Awards on Wednesday.

"I'm the one that broke the news to him on The Voice as a former sexy guy," the singer told Entertainment Tonight at the 53rd annual CMAs. "I told him afterwards, I said, 'Hey man, listen. After this announcement comes out, wait about two weeks before you look at social media. Because everybody that ever hated you is gonna have something to say about it," continued the 'Hell Right' crooner, reported People magazine.

The country star, who bagged the award for the best single of the year at the CMAs for his track, 'God's Country,' did indeed announce the news to his friend, however, he did it in a funny way with the help of Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani, Shelton's girlfriend. The 'Glory' singer's TV family revealed People's new Sexiest Man Alive cover on the show soon after which the audience cheered with excitement. With the 43-year-old star's status as a previous titleholder, he felt it was best that he share the news.

"As you may remember, I was the 2017 People Magazine Sexiest Man Alive. Because of that, it is my duty to formally introduce the next Sexiest Man Alive, and he just so happens to be here tonight. Ladies and gentlemen, the man, the myth, the legend! 2019 People Magazine Sexiest Man Alive, John Legend!" Shelton said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Lawyer-police clash: HC grants interim protection from arrest to two cops

The Delhi High Court granted interim protection from arrest on Friday to two police officials who were booked in connection with the clash between lawyers and the police in Tis Hazari court earlier this month. A bench of Chief Justice D N P...

Two cops arrested in bribery case

A police sub-inspector and a constable were arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 from a scrap dealer here, police said on Friday. Sub-inspector Rahul Rodhe and constable Shaikh Anwar Shaikh Nisar have been arrested for demanding and...

Sterling flat as election optimism offset by post-Brexit pessimism

Sterling was down slightly against a stronger dollar but little changed against the euro on Friday, as investors hopes for a Conservative majority in the Dec. 12 election were tempered by concerns about the broader economic outlook.The poun...

Italy to press ahead with web tax despite U.S. warning - deputy min

Italy intends to go ahead with its plan to introduce a new tax on digital companies, including U.S. tech giants, despite threats of retaliation from Washington, Deputy Economy Minister Antonio Misiani said on Friday. The levy, due to be int...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019