Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' gets release date

Putting an end to all speculation, Fox Star Studios on Friday announced that Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer "Dil Bechara" will hit the theatres countrywide on May 8, 2020. There were rumours that the film, which will mark Bollywood debut of newcomer Sanjana Sanghi, will be pushed onto a streaming platform by the studio just like Sushant's previous movie "Drive".

However, the studio has made it clear that it plans to release the film theatrically. "Dil Bechara" , earlier titled "Kizie aur Manny", is the official adaptation of John Green's bestselling novel "The Fault in Our Stars" .

Besides Sushant and Sanjana, movie will also feature Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role. It marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. AR Rahman has composed the music for the film.

