Helen McCrory joins Hugh Laurie in BBC One's 'Roadkill'

"Peaky Blinders" star Helen McCrory has boarded the cast of BBC One political thriller "Roadkill". The actor will play the role of Prime Minister Dawn Ellison in the four-part series written by David Hare of "Collateral" fame, BBC said in a statement.

She joins Hugh Laurie, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Saskia Reeves, Sarah Greene, Patricia Hodge and Pip Torrens in the cast. Michael Keillor is attached to direct.

The story follows Peter Laurence (Laurie), a self-made, forceful and charismatic politician whose public and private life seems to be falling apart or rather is being picked apart by his enemies. "As the personal revelations spiral, he is shamelessly untroubled by guilt or remorse, expertly walking a high wire between glory and catastrophe as he seeks to further his own agenda whilst others plot to bring him down.

"However events show just how hard it is, for both an individual and a country, to leave the past behind. With enemies so close to home, can Peter Laurence ever out-run his own secrets to win the ultimate prize?" the show's official plotline read. "Roadkill" will be produced by The Forge and PBS Masterpiece. David Hare, George Faber, Mark Pybus, Lucy Richer, Michael Keillor, and Rebecca Eaton will executive produce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)